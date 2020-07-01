Expand / Collapse search

Construction worker injured after falling into hole on job site in downtown Minneapolis

Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

A construction worker had to be rescued after falling into a sewer sleeve on a job site in downtown Minneapolis. (Minneapolis Fire Department / FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A construction worker was injured after he fell into a hole on a site in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday morning and had to be rescued. 

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews performed a technical below grade rescue of a construction worker who had fallen into a sewer sleeve. 

Crews got the worker out and transferred him to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. 
 