Construction worker injured after falling into hole on job site in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A construction worker was injured after he fell into a hole on a site in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday morning and had to be rescued.
The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews performed a technical below grade rescue of a construction worker who had fallen into a sewer sleeve.
Crews got the worker out and transferred him to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.