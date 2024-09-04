Como Zoo welcomes birth of 2 rare Amur tiger cubs

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bernadette gave birth to two Amur tiger cubs, the first at the Como Zoo in over 40 years. (Credit: Como Park Zoo and Conservatory) From: Supplied

Members of the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory welcomed the birth of two critically endangered Amur tiger cubs on Thursday, the first cubs to be born at the zoo in more than 40 years.

What we know

The yet-to-be-named cubs were born on the morning of Aug. 29. The cubs and their mom, 7-year-old Bernadette, will remain in the maternity den away from the public for the next few months as they continue bonding.

The zoo described Bernadette as a "diligent and attentive mother" to her new cubs, and the zookeepers, along with veterinary staff, continue to monitor them closely via cameras.

While the cubs stay tucked away, the father, 11-year-old Tsar, will still be visible to the public in the habitat.

The zoo said the first-time parents were recommended for breeding by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan.

What they’re saying

Director of Animal Care & Health at Como Park Zoo & Conservatory issued a statement about the cubs, saying, "These cubs represent a significant success for the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan and for the future of the species. Our team is incredibly excited about the birth of these two tiger cubs, especially since they are the first offspring for both parents. It’s a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team that these amazing animals have successfully bred in our care."

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory’s Director Michelle Furrer said in a statement, "This is an extraordinary milestone for Como. The birth of these tiger cubs is not only a testament to the dedication and expertise of our animal care team but also a beacon of hope for the conservation of Amur tigers worldwide. We look forward to sharing their growth and milestones with everyone who visits Como Park Zoo & Conservatory."

Dig deeper

Fewer than 500 Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are left in the wild, and they continue to face threats of habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict.

While they once roamed across Siberia, the tigers are now confined to the Amur River in the Russian Far East, according to a press release.

The Minnesota Zoo also welcomed the birth of two rare Amur Tiger Cubs in May.