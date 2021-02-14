Community starts fundraiser for Valentine, cat who suffered frostbite

Ruff Start Rescue is helping Valentine the cat return to health after suffering frostbite and infections.

According to the rescue group, Valentine, who is named for the heart shape pattern on his back, is eight years old. Ruff Start Rescue said Valentine likely spent many years fending for himself outdoors and has developed urinary and upper respiratory infections, frostbitten ears, and mangled teeth.

Valentine is currently living with a foster family and is looking for a forever home. An animal care fund has been set up for him and can be found here.