Community pool in Shoreview, Minnesota reopens after Cryptosporidium concerns forced closure

City officials have reopened a community pool in Shoreview, Minnesota that had closed earlier this week over concerns regarding Cryptosporidium--a waterbourne parasite that causes diarrhea.

The Shoreview Community Center pool closed Monday after staff learned that someone infected with Cryptosporidium may have come in contact with the pool. Cryptosporidium is an illness from fecal matter that spreads quickly in swimming pools.

The pool has since been cleaned and "super chlorinated," according to the community center’s website.

The pool and whirlpool reopened at noon Tuesday and Bamboo Bay, a shallow pool with a play structure, will be open its regular hours of 5-8 p.m. All programs and swimming lessons are on as scheduled.

Earlier this fall, three Foss Swim Schools in the Twin Cities closed after an outbreak of Cryptosporidium. Dozens of people who had visited the swim schools in St. Louis Park, St. Paul and Plymouth reported symptoms.