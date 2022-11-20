Cold weather leads to spike in house fires

As temperatures plummet and Minnesotans hunker down indoors for the winter, State Fire Marshal Jim Smith says more fires are actually happening now during these colder months, than in the spring or summer.

"It is a spike from November through January, there is always a spike in fires," Smith told FOX 9 on Sunday. "The cold weather brings on a lot of challenges."

On Saturday morning, flames swept through a Minneapolis home in the 400 block of 24th Avenue North. The fire displaced two people, although authorities say no one was hurt.

On Friday, crews battled a house fire in St. Francis, where they say no one was hurt.

On Tuesday, a kitchen fire destroyed 9 units at an Edina apartment complex, "It started in one unit, and then it extended upstairs, and it extended sideways," Smith explained.

Officials say the number of fires in Minnesota this year is close to on pace with numbers from 2021.

"We have a lot of fires across the state that don’t make the news," Smith finished. "Even though fires don’t make the news all of the time, we still have a lot of fires across the state that really impact the people that are living there."

Already in 2022, 37 people have died because of the fires; and Smith says we are only just now getting to the most dangerous part of the year. For comparison: in 2021 between Thanksgiving and New Year’s there were 16 fire fatalities. 12 of those 16 deaths were between just Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Here is a list of what you can do to keep your home safe over the holidays: