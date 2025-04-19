Coalition to Free Mahdi Ali launches grassroots campaign

The Brief A group of activists is calling for the release of a man who they say was wrongfully convicted in a 2010 Minneapolis triple homicide. Former FOX 9 reporter Tom Lyden brought attention to the situation in 2021. Ali is currently eligible for release after his 100th birthday.



In 2021, FOX 9 Investigators reported on the case of Mahdi Ali, a teenager found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for a 2010 triple homicide at a Minneapolis convenience store.

On Saturday, a group called the Coalition to Free Mahdi Ali launched a grassroots campaign to fight for his release.

Mahdi Ali claims innocence

What they're saying:

Ali’s supporters are pointing to recanted witness statements that were outlined in FOX 9’s previous reporting.

In 2021, Ali’s cousin told FOX 9’s Tom Lyden that Ali was not involved, and Ali was used as a scapegoat to take the fall for another unidentified man who would later die from a drug overdose.

From prison, Ali called the coalition on Saturday to profess his innocence.

"I want to start by saying I’m innocent. What occurred, the crime that happened that night, is tragic," Ali said over the phone. His words brought tears to the eyes of many in the room.

Mahdi Ali’s mother speaks out

The backstory:

Ali’s mother, Sainab Osman, spoke to FOX 9 with the help of a translator.

"[I have] a lot of hope for his release," Osman said. "I know my son is innocent."

"Everybody can tell this child is innocent," Osman continued.

The Minnesota Supreme Court has twice upheld Mahdi’s conviction.

In addition to witness statements used against him at trial, there was DNA evidence in the case: a drop of blood found inside the cuff of Ali’s jeans.

As of now, Ali is not eligible for release from prison until he is 107 years old.