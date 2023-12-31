Chipotle worker beaten by furious customers upset over extra chicken charge: police

An enraged North Carolina man and woman are being sought for viciously attacking a Chipotle worker after learning that their order of extra chicken would cost more, police say.

Jamel Williams, 36, and Kayla Pyle, 34, reportedly placed an order inside a South Carolina Chipotle on Dec. 10 but when a 20-year-old worker there said that Pyle’s request for extra protein would cost more, a heated argument kicked off, according to local authorities.

The unidentified worker was allegedly so upset with the interaction that she decided to end her shift early from the Indian Land eatery near Charlotte and go home at around 9 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear what was said between the arguing parties.

Jamel Bernard Williams, 36, and Kayla Nicole Pyle, 34, face charges for the brutal assault on an unidentified worker at an Indian Land Chipotle (Getty Images/ Lancaster County Sheriffs Office SC)

As the worker headed for the door on one side of the dining room, Williams, who at 6-feet 3 inches tall and 300 pounds is much bigger than the worker, entered from the other side and approached the victim, police said.

"He pushed her to the floor and began hitting her, pulling her hair, and jerking her around," the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Pyle then joined in and struck the victim, police said.

Video footage posted online shows the attack unfolding with the Chipotle worker falling to the ground and curling up to protect herself.

Customers can be heard yelling at the attackers to stop and at one point, the suspect identified as Williams, who is wearing red pants, can be seen launching a massive uppercut at the worker.

The police were called to the scene but Williams and Pyle had fled the scene in a Dodge Charger by the time officers arrived.

"I don’t know what was said between Pyle and the victim, but the victim was leaving for home and was chased down from behind by Williams and attacked in the dining room of the restaurant," Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. "The assault was completely unjustified. I hope the victim has recovered from her injuries."

Fox News Digital reached out to Chipotle for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to identify Williams and Pyle with the help of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. Law enforcement said witnesses got a description of the Dodge Charger and a tag number. Store video and video taken by a witness were also obtained.

Arrest warrants charging Williams with assault and battery in the first degree and charging Pyle with assault and battery in the second degree were issued on Wednesday.

"I encourage them to turn themselves in and let the judicial system run its course in this case," Faile said.

