Child playing with lighter, aerosol can ignites Mountain Iron home

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The Brief Authorities say a home in northern Minnesota is a total loss after a fire Friday night. The homeowners told authorities the fire likely started after a 10-year-old child was playing with a lighter and aerosol can. All occupants of the home were accounted for.



A northern Minnesota home is a total loss after a child likely started a fire by playing with a lighter and an aerosol can, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Mountain Iron house fire

The backstory:

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire just after 10 p.m. on April 3 on the 5700 block of Marble Avenue in Mountain Iron. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, initial reports suggested some of the occupants were unaccounted for. However, when responders arrived, everyone had been found safe.

Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the homeowners, and it was determined the likely cause of the fire was the result of a 10-year-old child playing with a lighter and an aerosol can.

Home a total loss

What we know:

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the home is a total loss. One of the homeowners was treated and released for smoke inhalation at the scene. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Iron Fire Department received assistance at the scene from multiple departments in the area.