Man fatally shot man who was in car with children: Charges

article

The Brief A man was arrested and charged, accused of fatally shooting another man in a car back in May 2024. Two children, a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old, as well as a woman were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. A court document states prosecutors will seek an aggravated sentence based on the presence of children.



A man is charged, accused of killing another man after allegedly shooting into a car carrying two children, a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old, as well as a woman.

READ MORE: North Minneapolis shooting with children in car leaves 1 dead

Police response

Minneapolis police responded to the shooting on 23rd Avenue North between 4th Street North and 6th Street North on the evening of May 28, 2024.

Officers reported finding a black Nissan Maxima in the middle of the street with shattered windows and front-end damage, as well as a bullet hole near the trunk.

Police then saw a man with a gunshot wound to the head in the driver's seat.

The criminal complaint states the man's fiancé was holding his head when officers arrived, and identified the shooting suspect as her cousin.

That suspect, Kinglewes Edward McCaleb, 20, of Big Lake, Minnesota, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

The fiancé said McCaleb ran away after shooting the man in the head.

That man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Child witnesses

The criminal complaint states two of the fiancé's children were in the car during the shooting,

Those children, a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old, were not injured and reportedly ran away after the shooting. Police found them at a nearby home, where a bystander took the children to keep them safe.

The 1-year-old girl had blood splatter on her face and body, according to the complaint.

Investigation

Officers later found a Mazda SUV further east of the crime scene on 23rd Avenue. There were reportedly four spent shell casings behind the Mazda.

Police spoke to the woman who witnessed the shooting. She reported that McCaleb was upset with her and the victim because of a dispute over the Mazda, which she reportedly gave to McCaleb after he agreed to take over payments, charges details.

The Mazda was registered in the woman's name and she asked for it back after McCaleb didn't make the payments, according to the complaint.

The woman said she saw McCaleb standing near the Mazda when he pulled the gun from his waist and opened fire, reporting that she thinks she heard three shots, charges said.

The Nissan containing the victim and the witnesses crashed after the shots were fired, and McCaleb reportedly fired another round at the car as it was crashing, the complaint states.

The woman added she thought the victim returned fire, but didn't hit anything.

Investigators report viewing surveillance footage that shows the Nissan being driven west on 23rd Avenue North, followed by the sound of a car crash and a woman screaming.