Chicken wings and game day apps: Taste Buds

The big game is right around the corner in Las Vegas and if you’re hosting a party (or just want to eat some amazing appetizers), this episode of Taste Buds is for you.

Stephanie Hansen is cooking three kinds of spicy wings – including a vegan wing – and bacon jalapeño poppers with Henry Lake, sports talk host on WCCO Radio and host of One on One with Henry Lake on FOX LOCAL.

Crispy oven-baked chicken wings recipe

Ingredients:

Chicken Wings

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp ( Here's The Deal Spice Co. Wing Blend

½ tsp salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 lbs. of chicken wings

½ cup melted butter

½ cup hot pepper sauce (Frank’s RedHot is a popular choice)

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Tarragon buttermilk ranch

Ingredients

1/2 - 3/4 cup buttermilk

2-3 Tbsp plain yogurt

1-2 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp dry tarragon - Note you can also use fresh tarragon, dill, parsley, chives or celery leaves (or a combination)

1 clove garlic, finely minced with a microplane grater

1/2 tsp dijon mustard

Lemon juice to taste (Stephanie will also grate the zest in there for a lemon pop)

Few dashes Tabasco

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Air fryer hot chicken wings

Ingredients

2 lbs. package chicken wings and drummies

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1 Tbsp melted unsalted butter

1 tsp hot honey (we used Mike’s Hot Honey)

2 Tbsp Frank’s RedHot sauce

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Ingredients (we doubled this recipe in the video)

1 large head of cauliflower, cut into florets

¼ cup olive oil

1 ½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp chili powder

¼ tsp black pepper

1/4 cup Frank’s RedHot sauce

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Bacon jalapeño poppers

Ingredients

Jalapeño Poppers

6 fresh jalapeños sliced in half and seeds removed

4 oz cream cheese softened

4 oz goat cheese softened

12 slices of bacon regular sliced (not thick) cut in half

1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

Homemade Ranch Seasoning

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp dried dill

1/4 tsp dried chives

1/4 tsp kosher salt

Pinch black pepper

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

