Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
12
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:24 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Norman County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County, Pierce County

Check it out: Man catfishing in Missouri snags 4-foot prehistoric fish instead

By Chris Oberholtz
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX Weather
750d30ff- article

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Chandler Lee Tudor hooked and landed a 4-foot lake sturgeon out of the Gasconade River in Pulaski County earlier this week. (Missouri Department of Conservation)

A man catfishing along a Missouri river was surprised when he reeled in an unexpected prehistoric fish.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Chandler Lee Tudor hooked and landed a 4-foot lake sturgeon out of the Gasconade River in Pulaski County earlier this week. 

Tudor was using worms as bait attempting to catch a catfish as he was fishing at the Riddle Bridge Access.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS THE 10 MOST ENDANGERED RIVERS IN AMERICA

Wildlife officials say lake sturgeon are large and prehistoric fish that live in the Missouri and Mississippi river systems. They can grow to lengths of 8 feet and weigh up to 300 pounds.

"Lake sturgeon are protected as an endangered species in Missouri and must be returned to the water if captured," the MDC said.

After a quick picture to document the catch, the MDC said the fish was immediately released back into the Gasconade River.

Read more from FOX Weather