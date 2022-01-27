House of Charity seeks donations after fire at Food Centre in Minneapolis

article

After a fire caused damage at the House of Charity Food Centre overnight, charity leaders are seeking donations to help rebuild.

In a Facebook post, St. Stephen's Human Services said its Food Centre said no one was injured when flames broke out at the building along the 700 block of Park Avenue in Minneapolis, across from the Hennepin County Medical Center. The center has served people in need for four decades. Now the charity is left picking up the pieces.

St. Stephen's writes: "We've had many inquiries about what kind of help we need. We are working as quickly as we can to assess exactly what is needed to rebuild and restart this resource. At the moment, we need your financial support. Not only to rebuild the Food Centre but to provide meals to our community in the meantime."

The cause of the fire is unknown. Firefighters told FOX 9 Wednesday night that they had to fight the blaze from multiple angles as flames went through the roof.