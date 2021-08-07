Charges: Teen killed in marijuana deal turned bad in Fridley, Minn.

A drug deal turned robbery in Fridley, Minnesota ended with a 15-year-old boy being shot and dying from his injuries last month, new charges detail.

Nineteen-year-old Amos Cham was charged Friday with murder in connection with the robbery. A 17-year-old boy, who investigators say was the gunman, has also been charged as a juvenile, according to Cham's complaint.

Police say the victim, 15-year-old Anthony Rouse of Blaine, died days after being shot on the 6000 block of Main Street of Fridley.

According to the charges, Rouse was in a van with two friends when his friend went to buy drugs from Cham. However, investigators say text messages show Cham was planning a robbery. When the boys met up shortly before 7 p.m. for the deal, the complaint says Cham spoke with the boy then said he had to speak with a friend -- who had just pulled up beside the van.

Cham then spoke with people in the car and another teen got out and approached the vehicle. According to the charges, moments later a 17-year-old boy armed with a pistol approached the van and attempted to rob the people in the van.

However, the driver of the van hit the accelerator to get away. In the process, the 17-year-old fired shots into the van, hitting Rouse who was in the backseat.

Rouse, who has been shot in his neck and shoulder, was bleeding badly and the driver of the van drove him directly to nearby Unity Hospital.

Rouse was treated at Unity and later transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. But despite the best efforts of doctors, he was declared brain dead and died on July 20.

Cham is currently being held in Anoka County Jail. The suspected gunman also faces a hearing to determine if he will be charged as an adult in the case.