Body found in Woodbury, Minnesota believed to be missing 29-year-old man

Bloomington Police say a body found in Woodbury, Minnesota is believed to be that of a man missing since last week.

The body was found near the Costco off Weir Drive Wednesday night. Police said they believe the body may be that of 29-year-old William Albrecht, who was last seen on Nov. 15 at a home in Bloomington.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at the home in Bloomington where they say they found evidence of “homicidal violence”.

The couple who rents the house, a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, was arrested in connection with the case. A 26-year-old man with a violent record that includes assault and drug convictions was also arrested.

The three suspects could be charged Friday.