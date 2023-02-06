Charges: Minnesota woman smacks boyfriend in the head with whole chicken

A Minnesota woman is charged, accused of hitting her boyfriend in the head with a whole chicken earlier this month.

The 36-year-old Eagle Lake woman is charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and obstructing the legal process in connection to a Feb. 1 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim called 911 for assistance at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. During the call, loud yelling could be heard in the background. When officers arrived, they could hear yelling from inside the home as well.

The victim told police he was driving home from the bar and his girlfriend was hitting him and spitting in his face. Once they got home, she hit him with a whole chicken in the back of his head, charges said.

"Victim still had some chicken residue in his hair," the criminal complaint states.

While authorities attempted to arrest the suspect at the home, she became aggressive and began pulling her hands away from the officers. It took multiple attempts to arrest her. And when she was being escorted from the home, she continued to yell, pull her arms away, and kicked her legs around. Though, she eventually calmed down, the charges said.

The woman has pending domestic assault charges against her in which she is previously alleged to have assaulted her boyfriend, charges said.