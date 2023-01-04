While out on bond for 2021 murder, Rochester man charged with deadly Minneapolis shooting

A man already out on bond for first-degree murder in Clay County is now also being charged with murder after a downtown Minneapolis shooting left one dead.

Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, of Rochester, Minnesota, is charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in a shooting that happened on Dec. 30 around 9 p.m. near South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police officers responded to the report of a shooting when they found a man in his 20s sitting inside a Dodge Charger with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene, according to police.



Police believe Haji-Mohamed killed the victim during a drug deal turned carjacking.

According to charges, officers observed a wad of cash with several $100 bills in it on the front passenger seat, and a handgun tucked between the driver’s seat and the center console. Officers also located five discharged .40 caliber cartridge casings in the parking lot.

According to police, a witness near the scene informed officers that she heard gunshots and saw a man duck by a car. He later followed her into the apartment building and rode the elevator up to the sixth floor.

Law enforcement obtained a description of the suspected shooter from witnesses and later saw two men leaving the apartment building, one of which matched the shooter’s description, according to charges. When the men got into a car in the parking lot, they were then stopped by officers.

At that point, Haji-Mohamed was identified as the registered owner of the Dodge Charger involved in the shooting.

In a post-Miranda statement, Haji-Mohamed admitted that he was buying drugs from the victim, claiming that he was ordered at gunpoint out of the car, ultimately trading spots with the dealer-turned-carjacker, according to Haji-Mohamed.

Although he did not see a gun in the victim's hands at the time, he then began shooting at him because he was, "angry that [he] was taking his car," according to charges. After the shooting, he changed clothes and gave the gun to an accomplice in the apartment.

A .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was later located and recovered from a vehicle parked in the secure underground parking area of the apartment building. An autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner revealed that the victim died from multiple gunshot wounds, with homicide listed as the cause of death.

Haji-Mohamed was currently on conditional release with an ankle bracelet pending first-degree murder charges in Clay County.

Clay County murder case

In his previous arrest, Haji-Mohamed was charged with murder in September 2021 for a deadly shooting in Moorhead. In that case, police say Haji-Mohamed shot a man multiple times at point-blank range outside an apartment building.

The criminal complaint alleges that Haji-Mohamed followed the victim from a convince store to an apartment building on 18th Street South in Moorhead.

Police say surveillance video shows Haji-Mohamed chasing the victim with a 9mm pistol and firing two shots at the victim. At one point, while police say Haji-Mohamed dropped his wallet – which helped police identify him.

Ultimately, police say Haji-Mohamed chases the victim down through a parking lot, firing more shots, before, as the victim was lying on the ground, firing five more shots at point-blank range, killing the man.

Court records appear to show that Haji-Mohamed was able to post $1 million bond in December 2021. However, Tuesday, court officials issued a warrant for him to return to Clay County.

Haji-Mohamed has pled not guilty in that case. A trial date has not yet been set.