Charges: Man flew from Ohio to see Minnesota teen he met online

A man from Ohio is facing charges after investigators say he flew to Minnesota to meet up with a teen boy but ended up getting arrested by police.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christian Mackson currently faces one county of improper electronic communication with a child for sexual messages police say he sent the 14 year old prior to flying to Minnesota.

Officers in Glenwood, Minnesota were alerted by the child's mother of the situation last Friday after police say Mackson dropped off a cell phone for the boy at his school.

According to the charges, police later learned Mackson had communicated with the boy through a gaming website and text messages, sending sexually charged messages to the boy. Ultimately, investigators say Mackson made plans to fly to Minnesota, drive to Glenwood, and stay at a hotel.

After being alerted by the mother, police went to the hotel where they tracked down Mackson and made the arrest.