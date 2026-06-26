Feeding Our Future fraud: Ringleader arrested in Somalia after 4 years on the run

The Brief One of the alleged ringleaders in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme has been arrested in Somalia after being on the run for four years. Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, 42, of Burnsville, was among the defendants initially indicted in the fraud scheme in September 2022. The indictment includes 31 counts of conspiracy to commit wire, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.



One of the alleged ringleaders of the Feeding Our Future fraud was arrested in Somalia after being on the run for years, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday afternoon.

Feeding Our Future ringleader arrested

What we know:

According to the DOJ, Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, 42, was arrested on Thursday in Mogadishu, Somalia. He was initially indicted in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in September 2022, along with fellow ringleader Aimee Bock.

The backstory:

Eidleh was an employee of Feeding Our Future, and was responsible for recruiting and supporting the Federal Child Nutrition Program sites under the group's sponsorship.

He allegedly received kickbacks and bribes from people and companies looking for approval to operate fraudulent child nutrition sites, the DOJ said. Many of these kickbacks and bribes were disguised as "consulting fees".

The indictment alleges that Eidleh had created his own Federal Child Nutrition Program sites and claimed that they were serving thousands of meals to children per day. He also created shell companies that pretended to be meal vendors for said sites, and submitted fraudulent invoices to gain federal nutrition program funds.

Eidleh reportedly deposited more than $5 million in bribes and other fraud proceeds into accounts associated with his shell companies.

What they're saying:

"Eidleh’s capture shows that, if you commit fraud against the American taxpayer, and try hiding across the globe, the long arm of justice will find you," said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen in a statement. "We salute the FBI’s work in finding Eidleh, and are grateful to all our federal and international partners that help us hold accountable those who defraud our government."

"This defendant was a central figure in one of the largest fraud schemes in Minnesota history," Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Department of Justice’s National Fraud Enforcement Division said in a statement. "He not only stole taxpayer dollars, but he also robbed vulnerable children of critical resources they desperately needed. Rather than answer for his crimes in the United States, he fled to Somalia in a futile attempt to evade justice. That attempt ended thanks to the exceptional work of our FBI partners. The Department of Justice will continue to track down and prosecute fraudsters wherever they run and wherever they hide."

"With the apprehension of Abdikerm Eidleh, the FBI's partnerships with law enforcement worldwide again send a message – the FBI’s reach is far and wide, we will track down and bring to justice any fugitive, from anywhere," said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson in a statement. "According to the indictment, Eidleh's alleged fraud took millions of dollars from programs designed for children and families in need. When the alleged fraud was uncovered, he unwisely tried to hide from justice on the other side of the world. The FBI and our partners will shine a light on fraudsters wherever they may try to hide. The FBI extends its sincere appreciation to the National Intelligence and Security Agency of Somalia for their outstanding partnership in locating and apprehending Eidleh so he may be brought to justice."

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown when Eidleh will be returned to the United States and face trial.