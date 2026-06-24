MN dairy facility more than doubling herd size without environmental impact study

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said it will not require an environmental impact study (EIS) for the expansion of Riverview's West River Dairy expansion. Leaders of the Minnesota Farmer's Union "expressed disappointment" in the decision to forgo the EIS, saying the scale of the expansion is "unprecedented" in Minnesota. Riverview's West River Dairy expansion is set to grow the facility from 7,855 cows to 18,855 cows.



A west-central Minnesota dairy facility is planning to more than double the size of its herd, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) decided to forgo an environmental impact study (EIS) before issuing a permit, a move derided by the Minnesota Farmer's Union.

MN Farmer's Union disappointed in MN Pollution Control Agency

What they're saying:

Minnesota Farmers Union leadership "expressed disappointment" in the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's (MPCA) decision to not carry out an EIS on the proposed expansion of the Riverview's West River Dairy herd expansion.

Minnesota Farmers Union Vice President Anne Schwagerl expressed her concern during a live interview with FOX 9's All Day, which can be viewed above.

"A lot more cows need to drink a lot more water," Schwagerl said. "And I think the concern that residents raised at the public hearing in Morris in April and the concerns that we have, and we're hearing from our members here in western Minnesota is, you know, what happens as we are moving into, we're in a dry period right now in western, west central Minnesota. We haven't gotten a whole lot of rain. What happens to our wells when those cows need to drink every day?"

Schwagerl also pointed out the concern of nitrate contamination from manure being stored on site as well as any possible impact on the local water table.

MFU President Gary Wertish shared the following statement:

"When we established our current regulatory framework for feedlots in the late 1990s, no one contemplated a nearly 19,000-cow dairy operation. That is more than 60 times the average size dairy herd in our state. We support an EIS for animal feedlots with a capacity of 10,000 animal units or more because we believe in robust rural economies centered on people in agriculture. It’s the people who attend schools and churches, shop at local businesses and build strong communities. People across the state deserve access to clean water and clean air and that’s why MFU supports the thorough project review an EIS would provide."

Riverside's West River Dairy herd expansion

Image shared by Minnesota Pollution Control Agency shows the site of the Riverside West River Dairy facility. (Supplied)

By the numbers:

The MPCA said Riverview's West River Dairy facility aims to expand from a capacity of 7,855 cows to 18,855 cows.

The MFU says the scale of expansion is "unprecedented" in the state, which is why it supports a thorough examination of any environmental, economic and social consequences potentially brought on by the expansion.

"Minnesota today has the same number of dairy cows as we had 10 years ago, but half the number of Dairy Farms," Schwagerl said. "Local supply feed stores, they've got more eyes on each acre, and to see this level of consolidation is really concerning to me as somebody who has a young family in a rural place where we see population continuing to decline."

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency response

The other side:

State officials with the MPCA said an EIS is not needed for the Riverview's West River Dairy facility expansion and issued the permit to do so on Tuesday.

The MPCA said the decision came after an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) met the requirements already set by the state.

The adequacy of the EAW is reportedly based on the following criteria:

Type, extent and reversibility of environmental effects

Cumulative potential effects

The extent to which the environmental effects are subject to mitigation

The extent to which the environmental effects can be anticipated and controlled

The MPCA said the draft permit issued reportedly has "an opportunity for public comment, includes proposed requirements for construction of animal holding areas, liquid manure storage areas, permanent stockpiles and feed storage areas at the facility, manure management requirements, and other facility and operational requirements."

That open comment period reportedly garnered more than 1,400 comments as well as a public meeting with 450 people in attendance. State officials say they also sought comment from tribal nations.

In response to comments about water quality, manure management, groundwater appropriations and greenhouse gas emissions, the MPCA said it determined the expansion "does not have the potential for significant environmental effects that are reasonably expected to occur from the project."

Potential economic impacts are not within the scope of the EAW, according to the MPCA.

Previous legislation attempt

The backstory:

MFU officials pointed out that it supported bills HF3940 and SF4275, which would have required an EIS for any proposed animal feedlots with a capacity of 10,000 animal units or more.

Schwagerl said that legislation "did not go particularly far in the very closely divided legislature this year in Minnesota."