Minneapolis bathhouse ordinances approved by council, paving way for legalization

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council has approved changes to city code that pave the way for legalizing adult bathhouses. City code previously outlawed bathhouses, where consenting adults engage in sexual activity, in 1988 as a response to the ongoing AIDS epidemic. The changes to city code don’t mean bathhouses will immediately begin operating, but the new language paves the way for businesses to operate, while removing "stigmatizing" language. Mayor Frey will still need to decide whether to sign or veto the ordinance changes.



Outlawed in 1988 as a response to the AIDS epidemic, the Minneapolis City Council has approved changes to the city code that would pave the way for adult bathhouses — in which consenting adults can engage in sexual activity legally within the city.

Minneapolis bathhouses

What we know:

The proposed ordinance changes don’t outright promote the business model, but instead lay the framework for how the city would handle the zoning, health and sanitation, and offenses associated with them.

Approved by a 9-2 vote, the move rearranges city coding, in turn clearing a pathway for businesses to be legally licensed. Council members Pearll Warren and Elizabeth Shaffer voted against the changes.

"This is not the full body of work that we are aiming to do, this is the starting point for setting the foundation for regulatory framework," said Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne on Thursday prior to the vote. "Our community has been demanding that we fully repeal these regulations. Today is a reflection of this iterative approach to that final destination."

Payne said the move is in part an effort to strip stigmatizing language out of the city’s health code.

"What we do today will matter for the people who will come after us," Chavez said on Thursday. "Pushing this activity into less visible spaces does not eliminate risk, it makes outreach and education harder… These are places of refuge. What we are doing today is clearing the way for proper framework in the future. It does not mean that bathhouses will be able to open just yet, but today is a first step."

However, not all council members agreed with the sentiments provided by supporters prior to the vote.

"My concern is not with just LGBTQ spaces, not with consenting adults, and not with whether or not Minneapolis is a welcoming city. My concern is the deletions suggested today… Which would allow commercial operations in Minneapolis for the purposes of sex, allowing enclosures for a fee where people can go have sex — basically allowing adult sex venues in our city," said council member Elizabeth Shaffer. "Many have concerns about this proposal. Some are still weighing the public health, neighborhood and historical implications."

Shaffer said that numerous people within the LGBTQ community have reached out to her to provide input on their concerns, while noting a shortfall in the city’s budget and resources making it "not a top priority."

"On the eve of Pride, this is a good reminder that the LGBTQ community is not a monolith. Respecting this community means listening to the full range of voices within it," Shaffer said.

Path to approval

The backstory:

The proposals went through several committees prior to being voted on by the entire council.

Prior to voting in favor of the proposals to move forward in the Minneapolis Business, Housing & Zoning Committee, council member Jason Chavez, who proclaimed to be the only LGBTQ+ community member of the council, noted that the ordinance prohibiting them was rooted in homophobia.

During public testimonies, people who spoke were often from the LGBTQ+ community, which has traditionally used the spaces.

However, discussion has also raised concerns among some residents about where bathhouses could be located and how they would be regulated.

What's next:

Council members noted that the ordinance begins changes to city code, but that more would need to be fine-tuned before businesses begin opening.

Minneapolis Mayor Frey will also still need to decide whether to approve or veto any changes.