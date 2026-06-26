Some MN child care providers now required to submit electronic attendance records

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families will now require electronic attendance records from some child care providers that receive payment from the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). State officials say the rollout began on June 22 and will begin with licensed child care centers before expanding to all child care providers that receive CCAP. The move comes after widespread fraud was discovered within child care centers across Minnesota.



Minnesota's Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) is now requiring some child care providers to use an electronic attendance system after widespread fraud was discovered inside child care centers across the state.

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Minnesota requiring child care providers to submit electronic attendance

Big picture view:

DCYF said it started requiring licensed child care centers to submit electronic attendance records on June 22.

The plan is for the requirement to gradually extend to all providers who receive payments from the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP).

DCYF says a centralized electronic attendance reporting system is a key oversight tool to ensure integrity and accountability in Minnesota’s child care programs.

The move comes after widespread fraud was discovered at child care centers across the state.

What they're saying:

DCYF Commissioner Tikki Brown shared the following statement: "We take program integrity and continuous improvement seriously. This new electronic attendance system ensures accurate recordkeeping, supports the public's expectation that every dollar goes to help families afford child care, and enables DCYF to enhance service delivery though system modernization."

State officials say the department partnered with IT vendors and child care providers over the past six months to develop a phased approach for the rollout.

What's next:

The department is offering information and technical assistance to help providers adjust to the new requirements.