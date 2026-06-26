Minneapolis Heritage Park apartments: Hundreds of open work orders despite millions in extra funding

The Brief Heritage Park in north Minneapolis has hundreds of open work orders for repairs, according to the city. The apartment complex has received more than $10 million for repairs in the last four years. The city is now working with a new court-appointed receiver to address the issues; the previous owner ran into money problems.



Heritage Park in north Minneapolis is facing mounting repair needs, and a new court-appointed receiver is now tasked with fixing the troubled property.

Hundreds of repairs still needed at Heritage Park

What we know:

The city said there are still hundreds of open work orders at the Heritage Park apartment complex. It is now working with Certus Financial, a Minnetonka-based company and court-appointed receiver, to address the outstanding repairs.

The property has received more than $10 million for repairs over the past four years, according to figures from the housing authority. That money was in addition to the $85,000 in federal funding the property receives each month.

Broken stairs, busted lights, ripped screens and boarded-up windows are just some of the problems seen on the outside of the complex. Inside, conditions are no better, as shown in a recent video from City Council Member Pearll Warren.

The property has failed at least two federal housing inspections, adding to concerns about living conditions for residents.

The former owner ran into financial trouble and stopped making repairs, the housing authority said.

The city said it is working closely with Certus Financial to fix the issues.

The backstory:

On Thursday, the Minneapolis NAACP called for the city’s public housing executive director, Abdi Warsame, to resign. The complex has been the focus of concern for residents and city officials alike, as millions in funding have not translated into needed repairs.