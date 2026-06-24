Dominion drops $1.3 billion lawsuit against Mike Lindell, MyPillow

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The Brief Dominion Voting Systems and Liberty Vote companies have dismissed all claims against My Pillow, Inc. and Michael J. Lindell in a $1.3 billion lawsuit. The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. Each side will pay its own legal fees and costs.



The long-running legal battle between MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and the voting machine company formerly known as Dominion is officially over, according to a court filing.

Liberty Vote drops suit against Mike Lindell

What we know:

Now called Liberty Vote, the company dropped its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell and MyPillow with prejudice. This means the case is permanently closed and cannot be refiled.

The stipulation, signed by attorneys for both sides, states, "Each party shall bear its own attorneys’ fees, expenses, and costs."

Background on the lawsuit and parties involved

The backstory:

The dispute was part of a series of lawsuits following the 2020 presidential election, with voting technology companies and public figures facing off in court over claims related to election integrity and defamation. According to the original complaint, Lindell claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and that Dominion's voting machines were part of it.

What we don't know:

The filing does not explain the reasons for the dismissal or provide details about any potential settlement terms, beyond the agreement that each side will pay its own costs.

Mike Lindell's political history

Why you should care:

While running his pillow company, Lindell has become extremely active in the world of politics in recent years.

Lindell has been a vocal supporter of President Trump and has even launched his own media company. He landed in hot water following the 2020 election by making repeated false claims that the election was rigged.

Last December, Lindell announced he's running for Minnesota governor in the 2026 November elections. Tim Walz is not seeking re-election on the DFL side, and his biggest challenger on the GOP side is House Speaker Lisa Demuth.