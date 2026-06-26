Allina hospice workers announce 1-day strike set for July 6

The Brief A group of 65 hospice nurses at Allina Health have filed the required 10-day notice to strike over what their union says are unfair labor practices. SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa said the group voted with 96% support to authorize the strike after nearly a year of negotiations. The strike is set to happen on July 6 outside of Abbott Northwestern Hospital and the Allina Commons corporate headquarters in Minneapolis if an agreement is not reached by then.



Allina Health hospice workers filed their intent to hold an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike on July 6 if no agreement is met.

Allina hospice workers strike announced

Local perspective:

The union representing the hospice workers, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, is demanding Allina stops denying workers interim raises during the bargaining process.

Union officials also say negotiations have slowed "dramatically" since negotiations over economic proposals started this past winter.

What they're saying:

Allina hospice nurse Susie Smerz, who has been with the company for 11 years, shared the following statement on the reasoning for the intent to strike:

"We became hospice nurses because we believe it is a privilege to care for patients and families during life's most difficult moments. It is sacred work. But Allina continues to ask hospice nurses to do more with less, while refusing to invest in the caregivers who make that care possible. We were the only employees at Allina Hospice denied annual wage increases this spring, after they also denied us a fair wage increase last summer. We don't feel valued, and we don't feel heard. For months, we've asked Allina to bargain a contract that supports work-life balance, respects our profession, and gives us the time and resources to provide the exceptional end-of-life care our patients deserve. Instead, leadership has repeatedly refused to make even modest compromises. We're striking because our patients deserve nurses who are supported—not stretched beyond our limits. We're done being taken for granted."

Possible acquisition by Sutter Health

The backstory:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced in April that he is seeking community input on the proposed acquisition of Allina Health by Sutter Health.

His office is reportedly working to determine if the acquisition is in the public interest of the people of Minnesota.

According to the proposal, Allina would become Sutter Health’s Upper Midwest Division while retaining its name, brand and regional headquarters in Minneapolis.

What's next:

The union says they are meeting with Allina Health today to continue negotiations.

The other side:

FOX 9 reached out to Allina Health for a response and will update this story if one is received.