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Special Olympics 2026 USA Games in Minnesota: Your guide to the games

By
FOX 9
Special Olympics
Published June 22, 2026 4:57 PM CDT
Published June 22, 2026 4:57 PM CDT
Special Olympics 2026: Meet Lucy Haugland
Special Olympics 2026: Meet Lucy Haugland

Special Olympics 2026: Meet Lucy Haugland

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games have officially kicked off in Minnesota. Thousands of incredible athletes are flocking to the University of Minnesota to compete. FOX 9's Ian Leonard introduces us to one standout competitor, Lucy Haugland.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Special Olympics is holding its 2026 USA Games in the Twin Cities. The games began last Saturday and are underway through next Friday. Here's everything you need to know if you want to stop by to support the athletes.

Special Olympics in Minnesota

What we know:

The 2026 USA Games run Saturday, June 20 through Friday, June 26 with most events being held at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine.

You can attend each competition for free and without a ticket.

Special Olympics event schedule

For a full list of times of events, you can click here.

Tuesday, June 23

University of Minnesota

  • Athletics: Competition, Awards
  • Basketball: Competition
  • Bocce: Competition, Awards
  • Competitive Cheer: Competition, Awards
  • Cornhole: Competition
  • Gymnastics: Competition, Awards
  • Powerlifting: Competition, Awards
  • Swimming: Competition, Awards
  • Tennis: Competition
  • Volleyball: Competition

National Sports Center

  • Flag Football: Competition
  • Golf: Competition
  • Pickleball: Competition
  • Soccer: Competition
  • Softball: Competition

Lucky Strike (11129 162nd St W, Lakeville, MN 55044)

  • Bowling: Singles (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Wednesday, June 24

University of Minnesota

  • Athletics: Competition, Awards
  • Basketball: Competition
  • Bocce: Competition, Awards
  • Cornhole: Competition
  • Powerlifting: Competition, Awards
  • Swimming: Competition, Awards
  • Tennis: Competition
  • Volleyball: Competition

National Sports Center

  • Flag Football: Competition
  • Golf: Competition
  • Pickleball: Competition
  • Soccer: Competition
  • Softball: Competition

Lucky Strike

  • Bowling: Multiple competitions and awards (8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Thursday, June 25

University of Minnesota

  • Athletics: Competition, Awards
  • Basketball: Competition, Awards
  • Bocce: Competition, Awards
  • Cornhole: Competition, Awards
  • Powerlifting: Competition, Awards
  • Swimming: Competition, Awards
  • Tennis: Competition, Awards
  • Volleyball: Competition, Awards

National Sports Center

  • Flag Football: Competition, Awards
  • Golf: Competition
  • Pickleball: Competition, Awards
  • Soccer: Competition, Awards
  • Softball: Competition, Awards

Lucky Strike

  • Bowling: Unified team and team (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Friday, June 26

University of Minnesota

  • Athletics: Competition, Awards
  • Basketball: Competition, Awards
  • Bocce: Competition, Awards
  • Swimming: Competition, Awards
  • Tennis: Competition, Awards

National Sports Center

  • Golf: Awards

Lucky Strike

  • Bowling: Awards

Closing ceremony

What's next:

The closing ceremony will be held Friday afternoon starting at 6:30 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium. The closing ceremony is a ticketed event, but tickets are free. You can get tickets online and on site.

After the 2026 cauldron is extinguished, the Games flags will be handed over to delegates from Cleveland, the host city for the 2030 games.

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