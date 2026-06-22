Special Olympics 2026 USA Games in Minnesota: Your guide to the games

The Special Olympics is holding its 2026 USA Games in the Twin Cities. The games began last Saturday and are underway through next Friday. Here's everything you need to know if you want to stop by to support the athletes.

Special Olympics in Minnesota

What we know:

The 2026 USA Games run Saturday, June 20 through Friday, June 26 with most events being held at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine.

You can attend each competition for free and without a ticket.

Special Olympics event schedule

For a full list of times of events, you can click here.

Tuesday, June 23

University of Minnesota

Athletics : Competition, Awards

Basketball : Competition

Bocce : Competition, Awards

Competitive Cheer : Competition, Awards

Cornhole : Competition

Gymnastics : Competition, Awards

Powerlifting : Competition, Awards

Swimming : Competition, Awards

Tennis : Competition

Volleyball: Competition

National Sports Center

Flag Football : Competition

Golf : Competition

Pickleball : Competition

Soccer : Competition

Softball: Competition

Lucky Strike (11129 162nd St W, Lakeville, MN 55044)

Bowling: Singles (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Wednesday, June 24

University of Minnesota

Athletics : Competition, Awards

Basketball : Competition

Bocce : Competition, Awards

Cornhole : Competition

Powerlifting : Competition, Awards

Swimming : Competition, Awards

Tennis : Competition

Volleyball: Competition

National Sports Center

Flag Football : Competition

Golf : Competition

Pickleball : Competition

Soccer : Competition

Softball: Competition

Lucky Strike

Bowling: Multiple competitions and awards (8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Thursday, June 25

University of Minnesota

Athletics : Competition, Awards

Basketball : Competition, Awards

Bocce : Competition, Awards

Cornhole : Competition, Awards

Powerlifting : Competition, Awards

Swimming : Competition, Awards

Tennis : Competition, Awards

Volleyball: Competition, Awards

National Sports Center

Flag Football : Competition, Awards

Golf : Competition

Pickleball : Competition, Awards

Soccer : Competition, Awards

Softball: Competition, Awards

Lucky Strike

Bowling: Unified team and team (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Friday, June 26

University of Minnesota

Athletics : Competition, Awards

Basketball : Competition, Awards

Bocce : Competition, Awards

Swimming : Competition, Awards

Tennis: Competition, Awards

National Sports Center

Golf: Awards

Lucky Strike

Bowling: Awards

Closing ceremony

What's next:

The closing ceremony will be held Friday afternoon starting at 6:30 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium. The closing ceremony is a ticketed event, but tickets are free. You can get tickets online and on site.

After the 2026 cauldron is extinguished, the Games flags will be handed over to delegates from Cleveland, the host city for the 2030 games.