Special Olympics 2026 USA Games in Minnesota: Your guide to the games
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Special Olympics is holding its 2026 USA Games in the Twin Cities. The games began last Saturday and are underway through next Friday. Here's everything you need to know if you want to stop by to support the athletes.
Special Olympics in Minnesota
What we know:
The 2026 USA Games run Saturday, June 20 through Friday, June 26 with most events being held at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine.
You can attend each competition for free and without a ticket.
Special Olympics event schedule
For a full list of times of events, you can click here.
Tuesday, June 23
University of Minnesota
- Athletics: Competition, Awards
- Basketball: Competition
- Bocce: Competition, Awards
- Competitive Cheer: Competition, Awards
- Cornhole: Competition
- Gymnastics: Competition, Awards
- Powerlifting: Competition, Awards
- Swimming: Competition, Awards
- Tennis: Competition
- Volleyball: Competition
National Sports Center
- Flag Football: Competition
- Golf: Competition
- Pickleball: Competition
- Soccer: Competition
- Softball: Competition
Lucky Strike (11129 162nd St W, Lakeville, MN 55044)
- Bowling: Singles (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)
Wednesday, June 24
University of Minnesota
- Athletics: Competition, Awards
- Basketball: Competition
- Bocce: Competition, Awards
- Cornhole: Competition
- Powerlifting: Competition, Awards
- Swimming: Competition, Awards
- Tennis: Competition
- Volleyball: Competition
National Sports Center
- Flag Football: Competition
- Golf: Competition
- Pickleball: Competition
- Soccer: Competition
- Softball: Competition
Lucky Strike
- Bowling: Multiple competitions and awards (8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
Thursday, June 25
University of Minnesota
- Athletics: Competition, Awards
- Basketball: Competition, Awards
- Bocce: Competition, Awards
- Cornhole: Competition, Awards
- Powerlifting: Competition, Awards
- Swimming: Competition, Awards
- Tennis: Competition, Awards
- Volleyball: Competition, Awards
National Sports Center
- Flag Football: Competition, Awards
- Golf: Competition
- Pickleball: Competition, Awards
- Soccer: Competition, Awards
- Softball: Competition, Awards
Lucky Strike
- Bowling: Unified team and team (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Friday, June 26
University of Minnesota
- Athletics: Competition, Awards
- Basketball: Competition, Awards
- Bocce: Competition, Awards
- Swimming: Competition, Awards
- Tennis: Competition, Awards
National Sports Center
- Golf: Awards
Lucky Strike
- Bowling: Awards
Closing ceremony
What's next:
The closing ceremony will be held Friday afternoon starting at 6:30 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium. The closing ceremony is a ticketed event, but tickets are free. You can get tickets online and on site.
After the 2026 cauldron is extinguished, the Games flags will be handed over to delegates from Cleveland, the host city for the 2030 games.