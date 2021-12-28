Charges: Man fatally shot father, sister at Robbinsdale duplex

Murder charges have been filed against a 47-year-old Minneapolis man accused of shooting and killing his father and his sister at their duplex in Robbinsdale.

Ibn Marchone Abdullah was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree murder.

According to the charges, Abdullah stopped by his brother’s house unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon and told his brother that he had shot his father and his sister a few days ago. He said there might be a "smell" and asked if his brother knew anyone who could help "clean up."

After Abdullah left, his brother called their other brother, who said he would stop by their father’s home to investigate.

Abdullah’s other brother went to their father’s home on the 3700 block of Lake Drive. Abdullah owns the home, a duplex, and lives in one unit while renting the other out to his father and his sister.

The brother found the door to his father’s unit unlocked and discovered his father and his sister dead inside.

Both victims were sitting upright in chairs and appeared to have been shot in the head, the charges say.

The brother called 911. Officers responded and observed an odor that led them to believe the victims had been dead for several days. They found a Glock handgun and two discharged cartridge casings on the floor.

Abdullah was later arrested at his other brother’s home. He remains in custody.