Charges: Bus driver tackled student in Fridley, Minn.

Authorities are investigating after a student was assaulted by a bus driver Tuesday in Fridley, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Attorney's Office, at about 8:42 a.m., an officer was contacted by the Fridley Middle School principal requesting to talk about an assault that involved a student at the school. the principal reported that the student was assaulted by a bus driver in the high school parking lot.

The officer later located the incident on the school camera system. According to the charges, he saw that at 7:45 a.m., the bus driver ran off the bus, pushed the student in the grass and tackled him from behind. They both fell to the ground and the bus driver was on top of him for a short period of time before he got up. The bus driver then walked back to the bus.

The bus driver later admitted to police he "lost it."

In a statement, the district tells FOX 9 the driver worked for a contracted bus company:

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with our student, whose well-being is our top concern. No student should ever have to experience this type of senseless act. The safety of all our students is a high priority for us, and we are outraged and saddened that this unfortunate incident happened to one of our students.

"The bus driver works for a contracted bus company and is not a Fridley Public Schools employee. We acted swiftly to terminate the driver’s services and cooperated fully with the Fridley Police Department who are investigating this incident. We cannot provide any additional information due to student privacy laws, and an ongoing active police investigation."