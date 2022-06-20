Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
9
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:08 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:27 PM CDT until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:26 PM CDT until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Becker County, Clay County, Norman County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Clay County, Dakota County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 3:36 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 3:20 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Becker County, Beltrami County, Clay County, Clearwater County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Lake of the Woods County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Otter Tail County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, Wadena County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 5:46 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County

Charges: Argument over money after smoking crack leads to stabbing in St. Paul

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An argument over money between a group smoking crack led to one being stabbed and another charged with second-degree murder in St. Paul.

At around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in an apartment at 135 Winnipeg Ave. in St. Paul, a criminal complaint states. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, Christopher S. Pryor, 41, of Minneapolis, on his back and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dwight David Ford, 46, of St. Paul, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Pryor's death. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, court records show.

Police learned from Pryor's sister that he had gotten out of jail that day, and called her for a ride, saying he'd be waiting outside, charges said. When she arrived, he wasn't there so she called him. On the fourth call, Pryor picked up, and she heard arguing with another man over money, she said. She also heard a woman screaming.

Police interviewed a witness, who is listed on the lease for the apartment, who told police two females and a male were over at his apartment for approximately three to four hours, the complaint said. The witness told investigators they were "smoking crack," and at some point, there was a dispute about money. Ford fled the apartment before police arrived.

At around 11 p.m. on June 16, officers were dispatched to 800 Rice Street for a disturbance – a 911 caller said her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Ford, was knocking at her apartment door and had with him an unknown object, charges said. She told dispatchers he was wanted for murder due to his involvement in a stabbing.

Officers responded and located Ford south of Sycamore and Rice streets, where he was taken into custody without incident, the complaint said.

Ford is currently listed as a non-compliant predatory offender with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension after being previously convicted of kidnapping, terroristic threats, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and multiple assault charges, according to the complaint. 