Charges: 19-year-old pulled the trigger in 2 deadly shootings, 1 drive-by in 7 days in Twin Cities

article

A 19-year-old Minneapolis man has been accused of pulling the trigger in three shootings, two of which were fatal, that all occurred over the course of a week in the Twin Cities metro, according to court documents.

Christopher Malik Todd has been charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 14 deadly shooting in a Minneapolis parking ramp. He was also charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a grandmother in a St. Paul backyard on Aug 19. Lastly, he was charged with second-degree attempted murder in the drive-by shooting of a corrections officer at a funeral in St. Anthony, which happened on Aug. 21.

Minneapolis parking garage shooting

Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting in the parking ramp of a downtown Minneapolis hotel on in the 400 block of 7th Street E on Aug. 14, according to the criminal complaint. Medics determined the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and had no pulse when they arrived. Officers learned the man, 21-year-old Ronald Junior Smith of St. Cloud, had been a guest at the hotel.

Hotel staff shared parking ramp surveillance video with police, which showed Smith was last seen alive talking to an unidentified man.

While interviewing a potential witness in a St. Paul murder, investigators asked the witness to identify the man from the parking garage surveillance video. The witness identified him as "Criddy," which is Todd's street name.

Advertisement

After Todd was arrested on Aug. 20 following the corrections officer shooting, Todd claimed he had been in Smith's Dodge Charger with him when someone in another vehicle drove up and shot them. Todd told police he became overwhelmed with emotion, removed Smith from the Charger and drove off. Investigators determined based on the evidence and the layout of the parking garage, Todd's story wasn't possible.

When police were interviewing a witness to the drive-by shooting, the witness said Todd told him he had been "partying" with Smith at the hotel when they ended up in the parking ramp and said, "My last smack, I hit him one time in the head," which is slang for shooting someone. The witness said Todd never gave a reason why he shot Smith.

St. Paul grandmother shooting

On Aug. 19 at 8:45 p.m., St. Paul police officers responded to a home on the 1100 block of Bush Street in St. Paul, where a woman reported her mother had been shot in the head, according to the criminal complaint. The injured woman, identified as 61-year-old Teresa Bear Ribs, died at the scene.

Bear Ribs' daughter told police her boyfriend had been killed in a shooting on Aug. 18 at Nicollet Avenue and W 59th Street in Minneapolis and she believed the people who killed him were after her. She told officers she believed when they didn't find her at the house, they killed her mother instead.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed a man walking and later running away in the alleyway near the St. Paul home at the time of the shooting. Bear Ribs' daughter identified the man as Todd, an associate of her late boyfriend.

After Todd was arrested on Aug. 20 following the drive-by shooting, Todd said he, Marcus June and a third person had stopped at the house and the third person had committed the shooting. However, when police interviewed June, he eventually admitted there wasn't a third person and Todd was the shooter, who upon returning to the car said, "I shot that b----."

Drive-by shooting of corrections officer at cemetery in St. Anthony

On Aug. 21 around 3:19 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to a report of shots fired and a chase, which ended in a crash near 39th Avenue East and Stinson Boulevard in St. Anthony, according to the charges.

Investigators learned someone inside a Dodge Charger fired multiple shots at a corrections officer, who was conducting surveillance in a Jeep during a funeral at a cemetery.

Two of the men, June and Christopher Todd's brother Zeontae Todd, were arrested shortly after the Charger crashed. A K-9 unit tracked Christopher Todd to a nearby apartment building, where officers found him on the patio. Officers also found a handgun laying in the grass along the K-9's track.

Officers determined the Charger belonged to Smith, who had been killed in the parking garage shooting the week before.

In a police interview, Christopher Todd gave various stories and claimed June had done the shooting at the cemetery. He did, however admit he was part of the Scarface gang. When he was arrested, he also was in possession of a cell phone that belonged to a victim of another homicide. That victim belonged to the Native Mob gang.

When police interviewed June, he said when they got to the funeral, they noticed the Jeep at the cemetery and believed members of the Native Mob gang might be inside it. He told police when he drove up close to the Jeep, Christopher Todd fired the shots.

June was also charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection to the drive-by shooting. Zeontae Todd was charged with aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact.

All three men are in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.