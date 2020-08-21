Suspects arrested in St. Anthony, Minn. after shots fired during search for fugitive

The search for a fugitive in the Twin Cities ended with shots being fired and a police pursuit Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections reports that officers with the department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit were looking for a man wanted on a warrant around 3:20 p.m. when shots were fired from a black vehicle near the officers.

The black vehicle drove away from the scene and ended up pulling into an open garage on the 2500 block of 39th Avenue NE in St. Anthony. Officials say the driver remained in the car and was arrested by officers. Two men who ran from the vehicle were also taken into custody. One gun was also recovered from the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.