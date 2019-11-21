Chains wrapped around cornstalks damage combine near Hutchinson, Minnesota

A landowner’s combine was damaged by chains wrapped around stalks in a cornfield Monday.

According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, the field near the intersection of 130th Street and 610th Avenue in Cedar Mills Township belonged to John Johnson, of Hutchinson.

He reported damage to his combine and the Sheriff’s Office determined it was due to the chains wrapped around the cornstalks.

No other incidents like it have been reported in the area and the Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the culprit.

The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 320-693-5400. Anonymous tips can be left on the county’s confidential tip line at 320-693-5411.