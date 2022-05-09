Cass Lake man killed in ATV crash Saturday

A 20-year-old man Cass Lake man died Saturday from injuries sustained in an ATV crash in Pike Bay Township in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said that at 9:32 p.m. they responded to reports of ATV crash n the Migizi Bike Trail east of Class Lake and encountered the man — whose name has not been released — with serious injuries.

The man lost control of his 2020 Polaris Sportsman ATV while traveling around a curve, veered off the trail and struck a tree, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies began emergency medical aid on the scene, and an ambulance took the man to Cass Lake Indian Health Services Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office said that speed does appear to be a factor in this crash, and the investigation is ongoing.