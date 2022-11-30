Carver County inmate escapes during court hearing, caught minutes later

A man attending a scheduled sentencing for prior felony convictions attempted to flee on Tuesday, but was soon caught by law enforcement in Carver County.

According to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff's Office, at 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 29, an inmate later identified as Travis Clay Anderson, attempted to escape but was recaptured by deputies minutes later. Anderson was in custody attending a scheduled sentencing hearing at the Carver County Justice Center for prior felony convictions.

He was in a holding cell within the justice center when he pushed his way past a bailiff and ran out of the courtroom holding area. Anderson then ran out of the courthouse.

According to police, deputies chased Anderson into the southern courthouse parking lot where they took him back into custody.

He is currently being held in Carver County Jail on escape from custody and assault charges.

This incident remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.