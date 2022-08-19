Carjacking attempt leads to gunfight between groups, suspects still on the loose

Minneapolis police are searching for three suspects that attempted a carjacking Friday, leading to both the victim and perpetrators shooting at each other.

According to MPD, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 2200 10th Ave S. Once onsite, they found a man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Authorities provided medical aid – including a tourniquet – and he was transported to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance.

Police learned that the victim was walking to his vehicle when three men approached him, one of which pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys and phone.

When the victim ran, the group of three shot at him. He then returned gunfire back, and was struck.

The group of three fled the area, possibly in a vehicle, police believe. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.