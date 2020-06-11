Capitol preservationist: No one formally petitioned for Columbus statue's removal before toppling

No one submitted a formal letter seeking removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from the Minnesota State Capitol grounds before a group of protesters toppled it Wednesday night, the lead preservationist of the Capitol area said.

Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board executive secretary Paul Mandell said advocates have publicly voiced complaints about the statue and called for its removal, but never filed a formal petition since 1987, when he started working for the board.

Christopher Columbus statue is taken down outside the Minnesota State Capitol.

About 150 protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon, tied two ropes around the statue’s neck, and brought it crashing down onto the sidewalk.

“This is still vandalism. There is a process,” Mandell said in a phone interview Thursday.

Mike Forcia of the advocacy group American Indian Movement, who organized the event, told FOX 9 Wednesday night that activists planned to use the lawful process for removal but decided recently “we can’t be passive anymore.” Columbus led expeditions that led to the conquering and killing of Native Americans.

Representatives of the American Indian Movement did not respond to a message seeking comment about Mandell's statements Thursday.

Minnesota State Patrol offered no resistance to the protesters. A single trooper asked protesters to follow the lawful process for removal, but more troopers did not move in until after the statue was on the sidewalk. A State Patrol spokesman would not say Wednesday why troopers didn't step in sooner.

The CAAPB board and Minnesota Historical Society will decide what to do with the Columbus statue and the remaining granite base. It will be a public process, Mandell said.

Control over the timeline rests with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who chairs the CAAPB board and holds the power to call for a meeting. Flanagan, the first Native American woman elected to Minnesota statewide office, said last night she’s not sad that the Columbus statue is gone.

Flanagan expressed concern about the Columbus statue before Wednesday's toppling. At a November CAAPB board meeting, she said the Columbus statue and another monument to former Minnesota Gov. Knute Nelson interfere with her experience at the Capitol, according to meeting minutes.

The Columbus statue is in “state control,” Mandell said, declining to elaborate on where it’s being stored. A private towing company hauled the 10-foot, bronze statue and three broken pieces of the granite base away Wednesday evening.

The CAAPB board has never removed a statue from the Capitol grounds in its 52-year history, Mandell said. Those seeking removal should submit a letter with historical justification for taking a statue down, he said.

This story is developing and will be updated.