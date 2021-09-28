Cameras not recording at Plymouth intersection where man was victim of hit-and-run

Plymouth Police say the cameras at the intersection where a 19-year-old was hit by a car on Saturday night were not working at the time of the incident.

Police say at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 19-year-old man was hit and seriously injured while biking on Vicksburg Lane crossing Rockford Road in Plymouth. The car that hit him took off, and he is still in critical condition at the hospital.

Captain Michael Reed from the Plymouth Police Department said the cameras mounted on the stop lights at the intersection where this happened were not working the evening of the incident.

"Now we’re going to rely on the public’s information to kind of say ‘I saw this vehicle it has the damage matching what you’re looking for,' and we’ll follow up on it," Capt. Reed said.

Police say the car that hit the man left behind debris they used to identify what type of vehicle they’re looking for. They say they’re searching for a 2009 to 2014 Acura TSX that’s white, silver or gray and has damage to the front grill and driver’s side windshield.

In April, a person in a wheelchair died after becoming the victim of a hit-and-run while crossing Highway 55 in Plymouth. At a city council meeting on Tuesday, a man who lives near the area raised his concerns about the number of pedestrian-related crashes in Plymouth.

"I was really just expressing the concerns me and my neighbors have. We’re all on the NextDoor app and it’s a recurring point of concern among my neighbors and I… all of the vehicle and pedestrian accidents," said Shane Mirkovich. "If nobody speaks up, nothing is going to change. I just feel like something has to change."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Plymouth Police at 763-509-5669.