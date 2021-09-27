Plymouth police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run crash

Police in Plymouth, Minnesota are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old in critical condition Saturday night.

Police say the 19-year-old was biking near the area of Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane around 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by the suspect vehicle, believed to be a 2009-2014 Acura TSX.

The driver, who was going westbound at the time, fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Plymouth police at 763-509-5669.