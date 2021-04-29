Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Plymouth, driver sought

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Plymouth
FOX 9

Police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run with a pedestrian in Plymouth, Minnesota Wednesday night.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Plymouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night. 

The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at County Road 24 and 32nd Avenue North. Police said the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. 

The vehicle is described as a black sedan, possibly a 2009-2014 Acura TL or similar vehicle. 

Anyone with information about the crash or a vehicle matching that description is asked to contact Plymouth PD Detective Mike Passig at 763-509-5139. 

The crash remains under investigation. 