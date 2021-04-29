Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Plymouth, driver sought

The Plymouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night.

The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at County Road 24 and 32nd Avenue North. Police said the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as a black sedan, possibly a 2009-2014 Acura TL or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash or a vehicle matching that description is asked to contact Plymouth PD Detective Mike Passig at 763-509-5139.

The crash remains under investigation.