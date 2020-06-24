Calls for policing changes under scrutiny amid recent violence in Minneapolis

article

Two and a half weeks ago, nine members of the Minneapolis City Council stood up on a stage in Powderhorn Park and called for the disbanding of the Minneapolis Police Department. Now, those calls are under intense scrutiny as the city deals with an outbreak of violence.

“I think they were in the moment and once you’re in the moment it’s hard to backtrack out without looking bad,” said Lisa Clemons, an anti-violence activist and former police officer.

Clemons is calling on one of the loudest voices for disbanding police, Council President Lisa Bender, to step down.

“She needs to step down immediately,” said Clemons.

Clemons says while there needs to be police reform, the council spends too much time focusing on blue on Black crime rather than Black on Black crime.

“She’s not coming out in the community and talking to any of us about what her plans are as the president, the president of the City Council,” said Clemons.

In tweets this week, councilman Jeremiah Ellison said, “Using tragedy to ditch efforts at reimagining public safety is lazy, it maintains the status quo and I will not stand for it.”

Councilman Phillipe Cunningham said, “I’m working with community members to take back our neighborhoods from the violence and organizing a meeting with the gangs causing it.”

Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins told FOX 9 the outbreak of gun violence is even more reason to re-imagine public safety.

“If we want to prevent people from getting shot, we need to be investing in crime prevention,” said Jenkins.

FOX 9 reached out to all of the council members that have called for disbanding the police department, including Bender. She did not return our call.