Busy week ahead for NASA, SpaceX

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:05AM
Air and Space
FOX 35 Orlando
SpaceX-Falcon9 article

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - It's a busy Monday for NASA!

The agency plans to get its latest space telescope into orbit around the sun! At 2 p.m., teams plan to fire the thrusters of the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA says this will put it nearly one-million miles from earth.

This telescope is seen as a successor to the Hubble Telescope and will search for new galaxies and planets.

About two hours later, SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule will splash down off the coast of Florida!
It left the International Space Station around 10:40 Sunday morning. It's bringing results from medical research and other experiments back to earth.

Splashdown is set for around 4:05 p.m. 

SpaceX is also counting down to liftoff. On Thursday evening, a Falcon 9 ocket is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral.

It will carry an Italian surveillance satellite into orbit. The launch is set for 6:11 p.m.

