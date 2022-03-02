Burnsville's Halal Groceries helping Afghan refugees by serving community

Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer tens of thousands of Afghan refugees have fled the country.

Dozens of families are finding a new beginning right here in Minnesota, and one local small business is doing its part to provide refugees with Halal food – which follows Islamic dietary law.

and his wife founded Halal Groceries in Burnsville 10 years ago.

"I told my wife, 'you know what, I'm going to try and see if I can open up something that can not only help us, but also help the community to have access to fresh Halah meat,'" Mohammed Khaled Rashid told FOX 9. He and his wife founded Halal Groceries in Burnsville 10 years ago – a helping hand that is now reaching Afghan refugees finding a new path in Minnesota.

Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer tens of thousands of Afghan refugees have fled the country. One Burnsville business is attempting to help with their transition.

From dates, to meats and rice – his store carries an array of ethnic food.

Partnering with Alight – a global humanitarian organization – Rashid has so far donated 30,000 pounds of food to hundreds of Afghan refugees.

"Having, even a small business I thought whatever if could do to help," said Rashid.

"I’m blown away by the generosity of Minnesotan," says Sonia Anunciacion, a Community Connector for Alight.

In addition to food, Rashid is also a source of new opportunities, offering one young man a job. "He does not speak English at all, but he needs a job and I told him he could start tomorrow," says Rashid.

Rashid says that he understands their journey, because he lived it, having moved to the U.S. from Bangladesh more than 25 years ago.

Halal Groceries in Burnsville

"Being a small business, maybe we can’t do a lot but it is also nice to do something with the ability," he said.

Rashid says that he plans to continue helping refugees by significantly reducing the cost to buy groceries.

Through its "Welcome home" program, Alight is working to establish homes in Minnesota for families and individuals that were evacuated from Afghanistan.

More information on how to help can be found by clicking HERE.