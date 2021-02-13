Buffalo, Minn. hosts community event as city works to heal after clinic shooting

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
7
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Traverse County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Houston County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Wabasha County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County, Winona County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Buffalo County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County

Buffalo, Minn. hosts community event as city works to heal after clinic shooting

By Babs Santos
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Buffalo
FOX 9
article

Despite the cold weather, a crowd made it out for Kites on Ice in Buffalo, Minnesota, days after the deadly shooting at a health clinic in the city.

BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Buffalo held its third annual Kites on the Ice event Saturday. But things were different this year, as the community begins to heal following a shooting that killed one person and injured four others.

"We’re kind of showing that you know you can’t be brought down and stay down forever," Brian Holthaus said. "At some point, it’s a good time to kind of rise up and bring each other together."

Buffalo, Minn. hosts community event as city works to heal after clinic shooting

Buffalo held its third annual Kites on the Ice event Saturday. But things were different this year, as the community begins to heal following a shooting that killed one person and injured four others.

"This community is so tight, we know the people, we know the victims, we know that Allina Clinic, we all go to that clinic," Buffalo Mayor Teri Lachermeier said. "It doesn’t feel cold to me, the hearts are warm -- this is exactly what our community needed today."

"This is how much we want to be together here in Buffalo because literally there are hundreds and hundreds of people on a frozen lake on the coldest day in the last five years," State Rep. Marion O’Neill said. 

Buffalo’s mayor says the city needs to do three things to begin healing.

"We want to make sure that we’re connecting, we’re showing our care to the people of the Allina Clinic," Lachermeier said. "And for us to continue the conversation because we don’t want people to suffer from the mental health issues." 

State Rep. O’Neill has lived in Buffalo for 20 years… phone calls with law enforcement on Tuesday devastated her.

"This was literally minutes after it happened, and he was one of the first on the scene. He just described it like a war zone," O’Neill said of a phone call with the local sheriff. "He’s never seen anything like it in his entire career as a law enforcement officer."

"It’s like crazy, in Buffalo, that [that] happens," Orrin Delaney added.

"It’s a small town and you don’t expect stuff like that to happen," Tim Hall said.

Donations from the event will go to the Buffalo Hospital Foundation. Outside of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church there was another fundraising effort in town too.

"We were just collecting mental health and self-care items, along with donations, just to kind of show some personal support for the community," Madelyn Anderson said.

Click here to learn how you can help support Buffalo.