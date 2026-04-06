Minnesota weather: Bright and chilly Monday, 60s return by midweek

The Brief Highs stay in the 30s Monday under clearing skies and a light breeze. Monday night is cold with highs in the teens and single digits. Temperatures rebound into the 40s on Tuesday and warm back into the 60s on Wednesday.



A bright but chilly Monday kicks off the week before warmer 60s return by Wednesday.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday starts with passing clouds before skies clear for a brighter afternoon. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph will add a light chill.

Highs reach the mid to upper 30s across much of the state, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 38 degrees. Northern Minnesota remains cooler in the 20s.

Monday night turns cold and clear with lows dropping into the teens and 20s across central and southern Minnesota, and into the single digits farther north.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday begins bright before clouds increase later in the day. Highs climb into the mid-40s, with a few light, spotty showers possible overnight.

Wednesday turns much warmer, with highs reaching into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A few patchy rain showers are possible later in the afternoon. Temperatures settle back into the 50s Thursday and Friday before warmer weather arrives for the weekend.

Highs are in the 60s on Saturday under filtered sunshine and a few extra clouds. Thicker clouds arrive Sunday, bringing rain and the chance for thunderstorms. Rain may linger into early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)