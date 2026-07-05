Man dies after being pulled from water at Lake St. Croix Beach

The Brief A 20-year-old man died after drowning at Lake St. Croix Beach on Sunday evening. Deputies worked with members of the public to pull the man from the water near St. Croix Beach park around 6:30 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.



A 20-year-old man has died after being pulled from the waters at Lake St. Croix Beach in Washington County on Sunday evening.

Lake St. Croix Beach drowning

What we know:

The Lower St. Croix Fire Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office responded around 6:30 p.m. to the report of a possible drowning in the area of St. Croix Beach park.

Deputies went in the water with members of the public and found a 20-year-old man in the water. The man was pulled from the waters and brought to the shore where first responders attempted to revive the victim.

Big picture view:

The man was rushed to Regions Hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The drowning remains under investigation. The sheriff's office hasn't released any further information on the victim or what led up to the call.