Minnesota weather: Dry and sunny Sunday with storms and muggy conditions returning Tuesday

The Brief Sunshine and warm temperatures are returning Sunday, with highs reaching the mid-80s. Sunday and most of Monday will be dry after scattered storms moved across Minnesota on Saturday. More storms could return late Tuesday, with muggy conditions early in the week.



Sunday is bringing summer-like weather to the Twin Cities, with sunshine and rising temperatures kicking off the week.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, with only a few clouds and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s, and winds will be light from the northeast at about five miles per hour.

Sunday is shaping up to be perfect for outdoor plans, with clear skies and warm temperatures expected throughout the afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the mid-60s with mostly clear skies.

Many Minnesotans may be tempted to extend their time at the lake, with calm water and sunny skies making for an ideal Sunday.

After Saturday’s scattered showers and storms, which brought heavy rain and a few funnel clouds west of the Twin Cities, conditions have calmed down.

No tornadoes were reported, but some areas saw pea-sized hail and brief downpours.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday will be even warmer, with highs near 88 degrees that could feel closer to 90 or 91 due to high humidity.

Dew points in the upper 60s will make it feel muggy, especially as the workweek begins.

A frontal boundary is expected to approach northwestern Minnesota late Monday, possibly bringing showers and storms to areas like Detroit Lakes, Bemidji, and International Falls.

Most of the region will stay dry and warm.

By Tuesday, temperatures will remain in the upper 80s, with heat indices possibly reaching 91 or 92 degrees.

The next chance for severe weather comes late Tuesday, with scattered thunderstorms possible into Wednesday.

After midweek, temperatures and humidity are expected to drop slightly, returning to more average summer conditions.



The week ahead looks mostly dry, with storms possible late Tuesday and into Wednesday before temperatures cool slightly.