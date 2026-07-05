Pedestrian crash kills 27-year-old man in Crosslake

The Brief A 27-year-old man was killed Sunday after being hit by a car in Crosslake, according to police. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on the 13000 block of Country Road 16. The driver of the vehicle involved stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities.



A 27-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Crosslake, according to police.

Crosslake fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

The Crosslake Police Department says it was dispatched to a personal injury accident involving a pedestrian at about 2:06 a.m. on the 13000 block of County Road 16. When officers arrived, they located a 27-year-old man in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 63-year-old man from Crosslake, remained on the scene and was cooperative with authorities.

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.

The Crosslake Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Crosslake Fire Department, the Breezy Point Police Department, the Nisswa Police Department, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.