Brooklyn Park man sentenced for deadly shooting of teen in stolen Kia

The Brooklyn Park man who pleaded guilty to the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in a stolen Kia was sentenced on Monday.

Shawn Kellin Goodloe, 20, was sentenced to the upper end of his plea agreement, 12.5 years behind bars. Goodloe was 19 years old at the time of the shooting.

Goodloe was charged in January 2023 with a deadly shooting on Dupont Avenue North and Dowling Avenue North in Minneapolis. Police said they heard gunfire and then found the victim in a stolen red Kia, that had crashed into a snowbank. The teen victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers a van had followed the Kia out of a gas station parking lot, sparking a chase.

The van was registered to a relative of Goodlue's, which led police to zero in on him as a suspect. The charges state that Goodlue later admitted to driving the van in police interviews.