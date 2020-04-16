Brooklyn Park design engineer 3D prints inspiring ear savers for front line workers

article

After getting inspired by a design she saw online Jazmine Darden started making inspiring ear savers used to secure facemasks featuring inspiring messages.

The masks are made out of plastic and are all made from the 22 3D printers Darden has in her basement in Brooklyn Park. Through Dunwoody College of Technology she teaches middle, high school and college students how to 3D print.

A few years ago Darden started an “I AM” positivity campaign. She’s using messages from that campaign to inspire front line workers. Her designs feature phrases like “I AM BRAVE” and “I AM LOVE.”

“I was like why wouldn’t I tie in a little bit of light during this dark time.. so all of them have these ‘I AM’ words on them,” Darden said.

She said she posted about the ear savers on social media and her post started getting shared by people across the country.

“I posted it I thought some of my friends on Facebook might need some and it started getting shared like crazy overnight. I woke up in the morning and my messenger was unbelievable. I couldn’t keep up with all the messages let alone the printers,” Darden said.

She says she’s gotten orders from a fire departments and hospitals across the world including a big order from Mayo Clinic.

“I’m always making something so it’s really nice to be able to make something that’s going to be used right now. This is a crucial time and just to make a difference,” Darden said.

All of the ear protectors are donated. Darden collects donations to cover the costs of making them. You can donate here to a GoFundMe site.

You can order an “I AM” earband at jaz3Dprinting.com.