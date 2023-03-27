Brooklyn Center mass shooting: Girl Scouts were meeting steps away from shooting

As up to 50 rounds were fired outside a Girl Scouts service center in Brooklyn Center Sunday night, officials say a troop meeting was underway inside.

Sunday night's shooting left six people hurt in the parking lot of the service center. Officials say none of the victims were affiliated with the Girl Scouts.

But, while a roar of gunshots rang out outside, inside the building a troop of high school-age girls, Grades 9-12, were gathered for a regular meeting.

"Troops and members are able to securely utilize Service Center buildings for Girl Scouts activities.," a statement from the Girls Scouts River Valleys reads. "We are very thankful to report that no Girl Scouts or volunteers were directly involved and that all are safe. Police and fire service vehicles responded to the incident and escorted everyone safely to their vehicles and out of the parking lot. There has not been a history of security issues at the service center, which Girl Scouts purchased in 1981."

Officials have spoken with the troop leader, who said the girls remained calm during the frightening situation.

"All their parents/caregivers have been in contact with the troop leader," the statement added. "Girl Scouts River Valleys has offered professional counseling services to the troop members for further support and will stay in contact with them in the coming weeks."

All six victims of the shooting are expected to survive their injuries, while police say they don't believe the shooting was targeted.