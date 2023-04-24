Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Louisville officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy

Published 
Kentucky
Associated Press
GettyImages-1254442986.jpg article

FILE - In an aerial view from a drone, a large-scale ground mural depicting Breonna Taylor with the text Black Lives Matter is seen being painted at Chambers Park on July 5, 2020, in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday confirmed the hiring of Myles Cosgrove, who was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment, WHAS-TV reported.

Death of Breonna Taylor: Louisville police have pattern of violating civil rights, DOJ reports

The Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday morning the findings of a years-long investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department following the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Garland said they found "reasonable cause to believe" the Louisville Police Department has a pattern of violating civil rights.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13, 2020, by police executing a narcotics search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Robert Miller, chief deputy in Carroll County, pointed to that fact in reference to Cosgrove’s hiring.

A protest in Carroll County was planned Monday in response to his hiring.

FILE - A photo of Breonna Taylor is seen among other photos of women who have lost their lives as a result of violence during the 2nd Annual Defend Black Women March in Black Lives Matter Plaza on July 30, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Leigh Vo

Expand

Investigators said that Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment after the front door was breached and that Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them. Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove.

In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification. That meant he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.

